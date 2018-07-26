FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County grand jury has declined to indict the juvenile believed to be responsible for the death of a Fort Worth toddler.

Jonnie Colon was killed in January by a shotgun blast to the head.

Family at the time said he had fired the gun himself, but the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

At the time, CBS 11 News reported that Colon has somehow shot himself in the head.

There were other young children in the home at the time of Colon’s death but it was never revealed which one might have pulled the trigger.

Because of the nature of the case, the investigation was referred to a grand jury for consideration on possible charges.