best known as: "The Apprentice" contestant turned White House staff member for the Trump administration, now resigned (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump’s former aide and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming out that her publisher calls “explosive” and “jaw-dropping.”

The book is called “Unhinged.” Gallery Books announced Thursday that it will be released on August 14.

Omarosa was a Trump ally who joined his administration in January 2017 as a White House communications director. At the time, she had vowed that political foes would “bow down” to Trump. But she left after a year and then spoke harshly of her experience in the White House, while denying reports that she was fired.

Omarosa last made headlines while appearing on the CBS reality television program “Celebrity Big Brother.” While staying in the show’s house, she spoke candidly about her time with the President. Omarosa told fellow houseguests that she was worried about the country, and would never vote for Trump again.

As a rare black woman in Trump’s administration, Omarosa has likened her departure to being freed from a “plantation.”

“There was a lack of diversity,” Omarosa previously told ABC News. “And, at times, it was very lonely. Because the majority of them were white men who had their own agendas. Many of them had never worked with minorities, didn’t know how to interact with them.”

