LIVE VIDEOProcession To Cemetery For Fallen Dallas Police Officer Jamie Givens
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abuse, Assault, Child abuse, Garland, jail, Predator, sexual assault, suspect, teenager
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org. (Sketch Credit: Garland Police Department)

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a teenager behind a business on the morning of July 18.

It happened in the 1300 block of Northwest Highway.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, approximately 5’4 to 5’6 in height, having a short haircut, stubble beard, and wearing black clothing. It is believed he fled the scene in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Detectives have received a sketch drawing of the suspect and are hoping someone will be able to identify him. If anyone is able to identify the suspect through thed sketch drawing they are urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of this suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s