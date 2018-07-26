Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org. (Sketch Credit: Garland Police Department)

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a teenager behind a business on the morning of July 18.

It happened in the 1300 block of Northwest Highway.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, approximately 5’4 to 5’6 in height, having a short haircut, stubble beard, and wearing black clothing. It is believed he fled the scene in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Detectives have received a sketch drawing of the suspect and are hoping someone will be able to identify him. If anyone is able to identify the suspect through thed sketch drawing they are urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of this suspect.