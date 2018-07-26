  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eyewitness video captured a daring escape attempt along a Wichita Falls highway in Texas Wednesday.

Local news broadcasters report a man being taken to jail kicked out a back window and climbed on top of a Taylor County Sheriff’s patrol car as it traveled down the highway.

Police officers responded, driving two vehicles on either side of the patrol car.

screen shot 2018 07 26 at 3 53 12 pm Caught On Camera: Suspect On Top Of Moving Police Car In Texas

suspect on top of moving police car (courtesy: Jason and Jennifer Mustain)

The vehicle with 31-year-old Martin Estrada on top eventually pulled off to the side of the road, and Estrada attempts to get away.

News reports say the whole incident occurred while Estrada was being transferred from Wichita Falls to Abilene.

It was captured on cellphone video by Jason and Jennifer Mustain, who were driving along the highway at the time.

Estrada’s charges include evading arrest, aggravated robbery and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

