HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old driver drank a whole bottle of Mad Dog before crashing into trees, splitting his car in two and killing his two 16-year-old female passengers in suburban Houston.

Harris County prosecutors told a judge that Jaggar Smith had slurred speech and red eyes after the wreck early Wednesday.

Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison were killed in the crash. The teens all attended Atascocita High School, northeast of Houston.

Smith, accompanied by his parents and attorney Chip Lewis, made a preliminary court appearance Thursday. He’s charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Lewis described Smith as so overcome “he’s almost unable to speak.” Smith is free on $60,000 bond.