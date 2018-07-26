WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DPS troopers seized approximately 600 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 24.

Around 9:40 p.m., a DPS highway patrol trooper stopped a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup and trailer on U.S. Highway 81 in Wise County for a traffic violation.

After the trooper noticed something suspicious, they brought a police canine to the scene.

The dog helped find the marijuana in the trailer.

The driver, Bryan Berc, 38, of Toluca Lake California, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds and less than 2,000 pounds.

Berc was booked into the Wise County Jail without incident.

The narcotics allegedly originated in California and were being driven to Florida.