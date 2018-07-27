WEATHERIsolated Storms | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Clint Capela has signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets.

Capela, who was a restricted free agent, started a career-high 74 games last season in helping Houston reach the Western Conference finals.

Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets looks to pass against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the Western Conference Finals in the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 26, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks — all career-highs — last season. The 24-year-old had 42 double-doubles last season and Houston was 25-2 when he scored 15 or more points.

Capela, who the Rockets drafted with the 25th pick in 2014, has steadily improved in his four NBA seasons and his development has helped him become a key piece of this team led by James Harden, who won his first MVP award last month.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Rockets won the Midwest Division in 2017-2018 with 65-17 record.

