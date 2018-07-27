OXNARD, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made his feelings known about players kneeling to protest social injustice during the national anthem before football games.

He’s still having no part of it.

“No, I never protest. I never protest during the anthem and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so,” Prescott said to the media during training camp Friday.

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones described President Donald Trump’s interest in the national anthem protest issue as “problematic” for the league, during a news conference at Dallas Cowboys training camp but stressed that the Cowboys’ policy is to stand for the anthem.

His star quarterback said Friday, “The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people. A lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game. So, when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away from that. It takes away from the joy, and the love that football brings a lot of people. So, for me, I’m all about making a change making a difference.”

Prescott said he understands why some players kneel but he thinks there’s a much better way to go about bringing positive change to the country.

“I think this whole kneeling, and all that, was all about raising awareness. Just the fact that we’re still talk about social injustice years later I think we got to that point. I’m up for taking the next step, whatever the step may be, for action. I just know that I’ve always believed standing up for what I believe and continue to do.”

Meantime, the NFL Players Association tweeted Friday afternoon, “the NFL and NFLPA concluded a constructive meeting regarding the anthem policy and the very serious social justice issues that have been the basis of some players’ protests. We are encouraged by the discussions and plan to continue our conversations.