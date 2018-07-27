  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, dez bryant, Jerry Jones, Local TV, NFL, sean lee, training camp, tweets, Twitter
Dez Bryant - former wide receiver on the Dallas Cowboys (credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBS SPORTS) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant went on a Twitter tirade, ripping into his former team Friday.

It started after Bryant caught wind of an interview that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones did with SiriusXM NFL radio on Friday. In the interview, Jones basically blamed Bryant for Dak Prescott’s struggles in 2017. 

“Dak is working on his game and accuracy. He has to trust the system,” Jones said. “I think that was tough last year with Dez Bryant in his ear. I think he’ll have the year he had [in 2016] if not better.”

Bryant didn’t take kindly to being called out by Jones and he immediately let his 3.5 million followers on Twitter know it. According to Bryant, he wasn’t the reason why the Cowboys offense struggled last year, the reason the Cowboys offense struggled last year is because of “garbage ass” playcalling and the fact that the Cowboys ran a predictable offense.

“Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks,” Bryant wrote.

You can see his tweet below.

dez tweet cowboys Dez Tweets Discontent While Not On A Team During Training Camp
Dez Bryant is not happy with the Cowboys.  Twitter/DezBryant

And just for the record, the words that we covered over both rhyme with “hit.”

Bryant’s accusation that the coaching staff is killing the Cowboys offense is actually pretty interesting, because he’s not the only player in Dallas who felt that way last year.

Just before the Cowboys played their regular season finale in 2017, NFLNetwork reported that multiple Cowboys players were unhappy with the way the team’s offense was being run.

Besides ripping into the Cowboys offense, Bryant was also throwing out other conspiracy theories. According to the receiver, one of the reasons he was cut by the Cowboys back in April is because Sean Lee conspired to get rid of him.

The Lee accusation came out after a fan called Stephen Jones “clueless” in a tweet sent to Bryant.

Here was Bryant’s response.

dez tweet 2 cowoboys Dez Tweets Discontent While Not On A Team During Training Camp

Bryant said he still supports some players on his former team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s