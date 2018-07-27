DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering families a weekend opportunity to get school-aged children immunized for free at New Light Church’s Back-To-School Bash Saturday, July 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The address is 9314 Elam Road in Dallas.

Parents must bring their child’s immunization records.

“Preparing to go back to school is a great time to catch up on vaccinations,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS medical director/health authority. “This fall, don’t let your child’s seat in class be left empty. Get your children the vaccinations they need for school now.”

During the event, vendors will also offer free school supplies and giveaways to help parents check off their back-to-school to-do list.

Immunizations are also given at each of the DCHHS clinic locations from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The immunization clinic at 2377 N Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, is open until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Appointments aren’t necessary. The cost is $10 for the child’s first visit and $5 for returning patients. Waivers are given to families in need.

Parents and guardians should review immunization records and consult with a primary care provider or a public health professional to determine needed vaccinations. Texas minimum state vaccine requirements for students grades K-12 can be found here.

For more information on DCHHS immunization clinics and upcoming immunization events, click here.