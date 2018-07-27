TARIFA, Spain (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 30 illegal migrants, pursued by a police boat, landed their dinghy Friday on a Spanish beach. They then scattered into the surrounding sand dunes and woodlands, and the entire incident was captured on video.

The footage shows the migrants — mostly young men — throwing their life jackets overboard as they approach the Spanish shore. Then, the migrants jump onto the beach and begin running in multiple directions, leaving the small boat behind. And this all happened as tourists in swimsuits watched.

These migrants landed on a beach near Tarifa after crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, the narrow body of water that separates Morocco from mainland Europe. This waterway has become a key route for illegal migrants, however, overall, the number of migrants reaching Europe is way down.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 55,000 migrants have reached Europe’s shores so far this year. That is less than half the amount of migrants that reached European shores in the same time last year, but Spain has seen their numbers double.

The Interior Ministry reported that Spain has seen 17,000 migrants arrive so far this year. That is twice the amount as at the same point last year, making it the preferred destination for illegal migrants.