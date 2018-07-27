Filed Under:Collin County, Creep, Donald Ozumba, orthopedic surgeon, prison, sexual assault, Surgeon, Toby Shook
Dr. Donald Ozumba (credit: McKinney Police Department)

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury found the orthopedic surgeon who state authorities say sexually assaulted nine patients and engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with others — guilty.

Donald Ozumba faced a jury in Collin County, northeast of Dallas, on a single count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person. The charge carries a penalty of life in prison.

Jurors were handed the case Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday. They reached a guilty verdict at 10:15 a.m.

Ozumba was accused of assaulting a patient in her 70s while providing treatment in 2016. There are six other assault cases pending against Ozumba in Collin County.

The Texas Medical Board has suspended his license pending the outcome of the trial.

His trial attorney, Toby Shook, said there’s not enough evidence to warrant a conviction.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s