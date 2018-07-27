DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury has found Faustino Valdez guilty of murdering Dallas mother Marisol Espinosa. The jury deliberated for about an hour and half before reaching its decision on Friday.

In a surprising move, the defense rested without calling any witnesses. Both sides delivered closing arguments.

The jury of 10 women and two men found that Valdez killed his ex-girlfriend on December 29, 2015. She was also the mother of his kids.

The 34-year-old was reported missing just after Christmas in 2015. Her SUV was found abandoned at a Pleasant Grove apartment complex with her purse still inside. She was headed to work at NorthPark Center but never made it there.

Espinosa’s body was discovered two months later underneath a bridge in southeast Dallas.

Valdez’s mother and cousin told jurors on Thursday that he admitted to killing and dumping Espinosa’s body in the Trinity River.

There were questions as to whether Valdez would testify on his own defense, but he opted not to do so.

The courtroom was reported to be completely silent as friends and family of Espinosa awaited the jury’s decision. After hearing the verdict, they could be heard quietly crying.

#FaustinoValdez jury convicted him of #MarisolEspinosa murder after deliberating about an hour and a half. I hear relatives quietly crying. @CBSDFW https://t.co/6ODuwTZciS — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) July 27, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.