  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlanta Police Department, baby in hot car, body cam video, child in hot car, hot car, Local TV, officer rescues baby
officer rescues child from hot car (Atlanta Police Dept.)

ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM) – The Atlanta Police Department released body cam video of an officer rescuing a one-year-old child from a hot car.

A woman called police after she accidentally locked her granddaughter in her car while loading groceries.

She told police the baby was trapped after she closed the door when she was finished, only to realize her doors were locked and her keys had fallen into the vehicle.

Officer Gilchrease was able to get into the vehicle by breaking the opposite window opposite and get her out.

The little girl was not injured in the incident.

screen shot 2018 07 27 at 2 33 11 pm Officer Rescues Baby Locked In Hot Car

officer rescues child from hot car (Atlanta Police Dept.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s