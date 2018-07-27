ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM) – The Atlanta Police Department released body cam video of an officer rescuing a one-year-old child from a hot car.

A woman called police after she accidentally locked her granddaughter in her car while loading groceries.

She told police the baby was trapped after she closed the door when she was finished, only to realize her doors were locked and her keys had fallen into the vehicle.

Officer Gilchrease was able to get into the vehicle by breaking the opposite window opposite and get her out.

The little girl was not injured in the incident.