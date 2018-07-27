DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, three others hurt after a car travelling at high speed slammed into a DART bus early this morning in Dallas.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. at the corner of 12th Street and Polk Street just south of the Bishop Arts District.

DART said a bus on the 405 route was heading south on Polk “when it was struck by a Dodge Charger traveling west on 12th at a high rate of speed.”

Spokesman Mark Ball said the bus had a green light when it was struck on the back left side near the wheel. The force of the crash caused the bus to overturn.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Methodist Hospital but their injuries were not considered serious.

The driver of the Charger, an adult male, died on the scene, Ball said.

One witness told us on the scene he helped kick out the bus window to free the driver and passengers.

Another witness used a fire extinguisher to try to get the driver out of the Charger. But he was unsuccessful and the driver died inside the vehicle.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

DART Police will take lead in the investigation, Ball said.