WASHINGTON (CNN) — Special counsel Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. were spotted — by POLITICO Playbook — at the notoriously dreaded Gate 35X at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday.

Cue the Twitter jokes.

“Avoiding an ex in a confined space like,” wrote CBS Politics reporter Katie Watson.

Avoiding an ex in a confined space like: pic.twitter.com/J038MTYYcw — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) July 27, 2018

“AWKWARRRRRRD,” CNN’s Brooke Baldwin tweeted.

AWKWARRRRRRD.

Robert Mueller and Don Jr spotted at the DC airport feet from each other, per 📷 @Politico. pic.twitter.com/w7cUQyjtxM — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) July 27, 2018

The spotting comes just one day after CNN’s report that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, claims that he is willing to assert to Mueller that then-candidate Donald Trump had advance notice of a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that Trump Jr. attended.

The meeting was premised on the expectation that Russians would offer campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, and it’s become a key focus of Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Moscow.

President Donald Trump on Friday denied Cohen’s claim that he knew in advance about the meeting.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, confirmed that Mueller is pictured in the photo “waiting to board a flight.”

However, Carr added: “If it’s accurate that the other person in the photo was Donald Trump Jr., Mr. Mueller was not aware of him and had no interaction with him.”

A reporter with The Daily Mail said Don Jr. confirms it was him in the teal shirt, and says he “didn’t notice” Mueller nearby.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.