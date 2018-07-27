DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Approximately 400 Dallas area high school students completed summer youth job programs this week, provided by local companies and corporations.

The Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program partners selected students with firms for real day-to-day job experience.

Skyline High School student Emma Martina starts her day before dawn, so she can get to the offices of MyCon Contracting Services in Addison by 8:00 a.m.

The 16-year-old is interested in engineering.

She had to apply for the internship, as if it were an actual job. She and the other students receive an average hourly rate of $10 an hour.

Martina is exposed to every facet of the construction contracting business, including going on sites where the firm is completing construction.

“My goal now is to find a way to use construction in my passion,” Martina said.

For over the past decade, the program gets commitment from companies, including Brinker International, Locke Lord LLP, ISN and others, to set aside training and exposure opportunities for teens. This year, more than 900 students from Dallas ISD, Richardson ISD and various Dallas based charter schools applied for the Intern Fellows positions.

There was a luncheon Thursday at the Dallas Hyatt Regency Downtown to thank sponsors, and motivate student interns.

“This is my favorite part of Dallas, and being Mayor,” Mayor Mike Rawlings said in his salute to the program.