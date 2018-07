FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a shooting at a motel in Fort Worth left one man dead Friday evening.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds at the Drummers Inn motel on Camp Bowie West Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say two men got into a fight when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other. Police are still searching for the suspect.