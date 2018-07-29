DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some who work in Deep Ellum are fed up with what’s happening outside their businesses near Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

“Last night, I was watching the shift go by, and I stuck my head outside and saw roughly around 50 to 60 people at first just congregating,” Joseph Keeping said.

Keeping said what they did next caused him to pull out his phone and start recording.

“They were just jumping up and down, screaming and then it spilled over into the street where they started to leap on top of cars,” Keeping said.

In video Keeping recorded, a man is seen stomping on a cab driver’s vehicle repeatedly as the driver tries to get away. Keeping works off Elm and said this is not the first time this has happened, and the people are rarely reprimanded.

“This is a weekly occurrence,” Keeping said.

“You just look up out the window and just see wild stuff going on,” said Christopher Allison, who also works in Deep Ellum.

“It kills business,” Keeping said. “It killed mine last night. After about five minutes of that group being here, everybody stopped. It’s very much a safety hazard.”

Keeping and others who work in the area are now publicly expressing their concerns, saying this type of behavior is not only putting visitors at risk, but drivers as well.

“Jumping out like that is just plain stupid and just plain dangerous,” Allison said.

Now, some workers are trying to get a full-time security guard at the intersection at Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. They’re hoping that will stop the group from coming back.

Dallas police said they are aware of the incident and will be looking into it.