FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says no American Airlines flights took off nationwide for about 40 minutes Sunday because of an outage at the carrier’s main operating system and dispatch operation.

Fort Worth-based American says in a statement the airline “experienced a brief connectivity issue” with one of its data centers and that all operations were returning to normal.

The FAA says in a tweet it worked with American to impose the ground stop after the failure about 2:05 p.m. EDT Sunday. The agency says the system was restored about 2:45 p.m. and flights were allowed to resume.

The spokesperson for American says nine flights were delayed, and there were no cancellations.

Donielle Felix was affected by the delay as she was trying to return home to New Orleans. She says she has class early Monday morning.

“I need to get back home tomorrow before eight in the morning. I need to fly today. I’m just like, whatever it takes, I need to go today,” she said. “They haven’t let me know anything yet. I’m just waiting to see if they’ll put it on the board.”

In the statement, the spokesperson apologized to customers “for the inconvenience.”

