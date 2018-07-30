FORT WORTH (Hoodline) – Looking to check out the best music venues around town? We crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go the next time that you’re looking to catch a live show.

1. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Topping the list is a Fort Worth institution, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium. Located at 111 East Third Street, the pub and traditional American spot is the highest-rated music venue in Fort Worth, boasting 4 stars out of 504 reviews on Yelp.

As an event venue, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium has bands that play live music on the patio’s stage, plus movie night and trivia night. (Check out the event calendar.) It also has dozens of craft beers on draft, and a menu that offers burgers, sandwiches, sausage plates and more.

Yelp user Robin O. wrote, “We loved the outdoor patio with toe-tapping live music, wine, craft beer and cold iced tea. The pretzel with mustard and cheese sauce is a great appetizer to share. We had lots of fun listening to the music and thoroughly enjoyed our time at the Flying Saucer.”

2. Bass Performance Hall

Next is Bass Performance Hall, situated at 525 Commerce Street, near Sundance Square. With 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, the music hall has proven to be a local favorite.

The performing arts venue has hosted symphonies, ballets, operas, plays, musicals and rock concerts over the past two decades. Currently, it’s running a series of Broadway musicals including “School of Rock,” “Jersey Boys” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” Live music events regularly happen here as well. (View upcoming events.)

Ana B. said, “This is one of my favorite performance halls in the DFW Metroplex. Plenty of places around the venue to grab dinner before a show and the venue itself is clean and beautiful. I’ve been here a number of times and it doesn’t seem to have a bad seat in the house.”

3. Magnolia Motor Lounge

Magnolia Motor Lounge, located at 3005 Morton Street, is another top choice, with Yelp reviewers giving the lounge and traditional American eatery 4 stars out of 98 reviews.

The venue plays host to live music on a nightly basis. Upcoming acts include Raised Right Men, Dylan Stewart, Zac Stokes, Cut Throat Finches, Heart of the City and Hollow Ends. (Check out the calendar of events.)

If you want to grab dinner with your show, the menu offers burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, salads and more. (Take a look at the full menu.)

Yelp user A. P. said, “Best music and good food. These people know both. The staff has been there a long time. If you want a place that is not loaded with college kids, this is your stop. Serious musicians play here all the time.”

4. White Elephant Saloon

Over in the Stockyards, White Elephant Saloon is another go-to, with 4 stars out of 81 Yelp reviews. Head over to 106 East Exchange Avenue to see for yourself. The historic saloon, originally owned by gunfighter Luke Short, is now run by celebrity chef Tim Love.

As a music venue, it hosts country music including local artists. Upcoming acts include Casey Thompson, Sunshine Emery, Rachel Stacy, Derek Lee, Landon Bullard and more. (See the full calendar of events.)

As a saloon, it has plenty of drink options. It also serves up chili and cornbread if you get a bit hungry.

Victor T. reviewed White Elephant Saloon on July 9. “Great place. History, alcohol, music, service and good people. Worth some time and a visit,” he said. “Ask about the cowboy hats on the ceiling. Have a banana pudding shot!”

5. Lil’ Red’s Longhorn Saloon

Also in the Stockyards, check out Lil’ Red’s Longhorn Saloon, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the honky-tonk bar and country dance hall at 121 West Exchange Parkway.

The venue has live music Wednesday through Saturday. Upcoming artists include Moe Bandy, Gray P. Nunn, Dale Watson, Jake Penrod and more. (Check out the events calendar.)

James H. reviewed it on June 12 and said, “If old school, live country music is what you are looking for, you found it. Also, they make a really good double meat burger.”