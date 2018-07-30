DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to the capital murder of 85-year-old Edward Sebastian.

Dallas police said that David Lee Rickerson admitted to officers that he was involved in the murder and he was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.

A witness told police that he and Rickerson loaded up on Sebastian’s lawn equipment in the days since his murder and pawned them. They also sold them to lawn crews in the area, an arrest warrant said.

Residents in Sebastian’s neighborhood were counting on police to get answers after the elderly man was found dead inside his home.

Sebastian was a longtime and well-known member of the community.

Police were called to the home on Craige Drive, near Lake June Road, on Saturday afternoon to check on his welfare. Once inside officers found a crime scene and said it appeared Sebastian died of “homicidal violence”.

Residents couldn’t hold back tears as they spoke about their neighborhood, an area of Pleasant Grove that they said is quiet and peaceful, and the kind neighbor now gone. “I’m sad. I’m heartbroken,” said Vickie Holcomb. “I’m in shock… for somebody to do an elderly person like that.”

Holcomb said her murdered neighbor was dealing with a recent family tragedy. She said Sebastian had just lost a sister to cancer last week and now with his death there is just one brother and one sister left in the family.

Dallas police are not revealing what they know about the circumstances of his violent death, but did ask for the public’s help.