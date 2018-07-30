  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:horn shark, Local TV, San Antonio Aquarium, stolen shark, theft

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people in San Antonio managed to walk out of an aquarium with a baby shark, but the shark was safely returned Monday night.

Police said a man reached into a salt water tank in the San Antonio Aquarium and grabbed the two-foot long baby horn shark.

They trio covered the shark in a blanket, stuck it in a baby stroller and walked out.

Police said all started early Saturday afternoon, when employees say there was something odd about a truck parked in a no parking zone.

An employee followed them out and tried to get to look into the stroller that was dripping water, but they got away.

The shark was returned to the San Antonio Aquarium Monday night after one of the suspects confessed to the crime.

screen shot 2018 07 30 at 9 36 12 pm Baby Shark Stolen From San Antonio Aquarium Returned

stolen shark returned (KENS-TV)

Employees were cheering on the gray horn shark as it was brought back by aquarium officials.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s