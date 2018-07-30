SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people in San Antonio managed to walk out of an aquarium with a baby shark, but the shark was safely returned Monday night.

Police said a man reached into a salt water tank in the San Antonio Aquarium and grabbed the two-foot long baby horn shark.

They trio covered the shark in a blanket, stuck it in a baby stroller and walked out.

Police said all started early Saturday afternoon, when employees say there was something odd about a truck parked in a no parking zone.

An employee followed them out and tried to get to look into the stroller that was dripping water, but they got away.

The shark was returned to the San Antonio Aquarium Monday night after one of the suspects confessed to the crime.

Employees were cheering on the gray horn shark as it was brought back by aquarium officials.