GEORGETOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Austin have detained a man suspected of fleeing the scene of a car crash and leaving behind his young son at a swimming pool.

Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media Saturday night in hopes of determining the child’s identity because the toddler, about 2 or 3 years old, couldn’t provide the information himself.

We really need your help in finding the family of this young child, Thus we are releasing this photo which is not our desire but out of desperation we feel we have no other recourse. He is unable to verbalize any useful information. Call 911 if you know this child and/or family. pic.twitter.com/3M5exUTEM2 — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

It worked and the child’s mom, who authorities say was unaware of the abandonment, was reunited with her child early Sunday.

Officials say the man was at a pool south of Georgetown and told the child to play at a splash pad. The man went to his car, hit a parking sign and tree and fled without the boy.

Chody described the “knucklehead” man as possibly intoxicated.

