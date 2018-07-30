  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Cristin Severance
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Less than 48 hours after a Consumer Justice report about big rigs illegally parking in Fort Worth, officials with the police department say a solution is on the way.

On Friday, CBS11 reported how truckers were parking on private property at I-35W and Garden Acres when the nearby truck lot was full.

The 18-wheelers would back up right to the fences of homeowners, some so close they could reach out and touch the trailers. Neighbors say they also witnessed prostitutes visiting some of the drivers.

A construction company had taken down the fence around the property as they worked to widen Garden Acres.

A Fort Worth Police spokesperson told Consumer Justice the construction company is putting up temporary barriers and is planning to replace the fence within the next week.

Officials hope the move will solve the problem for good.

