Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Dallas Cowboys running back Rod Smith (45) runs wind sprints during the Dallas Cowboys mini camp practice on June 14, 2018 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys fans will have a chance to see their team take the practice field for free in a few weeks.

The Cowboys will host training camp practices at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on August 20-21, 23, 24 and 28.

Training camp practices provide fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys players and coaches as they prepare for the 2018 season.

Here are the dates and times:

· Monday, August 20: 5:30 pm

· Tuesday, August 21: 5:30 pm

· Thursday, August 23: 11:00 am

· Friday, August 24: 11:00 am

· Tuesday, August 28: 11:00 am

Practice times subject to change. Admission and parking are free and open to the public. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans who purchased the exclusive training camp t-shirt from JCPenney will receive MVP benefits such as a dedicated entrance, early entry into each practice and discounts at the concession stands.