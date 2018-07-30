FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys fans will have a chance to see their team take the practice field for free in a few weeks.
The Cowboys will host training camp practices at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on August 20-21, 23, 24 and 28.
Training camp practices provide fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys players and coaches as they prepare for the 2018 season.
Here are the dates and times:
· Monday, August 20: 5:30 pm
· Tuesday, August 21: 5:30 pm
· Thursday, August 23: 11:00 am
· Friday, August 24: 11:00 am
· Tuesday, August 28: 11:00 am
Practice times subject to change. Admission and parking are free and open to the public. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fans who purchased the exclusive training camp t-shirt from JCPenney will receive MVP benefits such as a dedicated entrance, early entry into each practice and discounts at the concession stands.