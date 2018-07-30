DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in one Dallas neighborhood are counting on police to get answers after an elderly man was found dead inside his home and the search for his killer continues.

The man who was killed was in his 80s and while police have not officially confirmed his identity those who knew him say he was a longtime and well-known member of the community.

Police were called to the home on Craige Drive, near Lake June Road, on Saturday afternoon to check on the welfare of the man. Once inside officers found a crime scene and say it appears the man died of “homicidal violence”.

Residents couldn’t hold back tears as they spoke about their neighborhood, an area of Pleasant Grove that they say is quiet and peaceful, and the kind neighbor now gone. “I’m sad. I’m heartbroken,” said Vickie Holcomb. “I was shocked… for somebody to do an elderly person like that.”

Holcomb said her murdered neighbor was dealing with a recent family tragedy. She said the man had just lost a sister to cancer last week and now with his death there is just one brother and one sister left in the family.

Dallas police are not revealing what they know about the circumstances of the man’s death, but are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the man’s murder or who is responsible for the crime is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3647.

There is also a reward for information about the murder. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect/suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).