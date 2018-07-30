NEW YORK (CNN Money) – Dunkin’ Donuts is now chowing down on the gluten-free craze. The company has introduced its first gluten-free bakery product ever — a fudge brownie. It became available in all Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the United States beginning on Monday.

Dunkin’ Donuts explained in a statement that the company recognizes “the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet.”

Gluten-free food has soared in popularity, projected to rake in $2 billion in sales by 2020, a 20 percent increase from 2015, according to food industry research company Packaged Facts. But, outside of those who suffer from Celiac disease, there are few health benefits to a gluten-free diet.

The brownie is one of several new foods being introduced, though the rest are not gluten-free. Other new Dunkin’ Donuts items include waffle-breaded chicken tenders, pretzel bites, and ham and cheese roll-ups. These items, which cost $2.00 each, are part of the chain’s new Dunkin’ Run menu.

The goal is to bring in customers outside of its traditional breakfast rush.

Dunkin’ Donuts is going through a major upheaval. The brand recently nixed the ‘Donuts’ portion of its name in some new stores, slimmed down its food offerings, changed its marketing to emphasize its drink selections, and announced plans to double the number of locations. The chain also named a new CEO in early July.

