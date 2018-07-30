FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Calling him a “real classy” guy, Fort Worth police released video of a thief who drove down a residential street and ripped off a landscaper.

The video, taken on the morning of July 17, shows the driver of a small, white, 4-door sedan pulling alongside the truck of a lawn service employee, in the 4800 block of Grinstein Drive. A man gets out of the car, believed to be a 2012-15 Chevrolet Cruze, and grabs equipment from the back of the truck.

#HeadsUp Do you know who this "guy" is? He stole a backpack leaf/grass blower from the back of a pickup, as the employee was mowing a customer's lawn. Real classy. This guy. Please call 817-392-3188 if you know who he is. pic.twitter.com/sP7oX15NrH — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 30, 2018

The lawn service employee was busy mowing the lawn when the man grabbed the backpack leaf blower from the bed of the truck and quickly wrangled it into the front seat of his vehicle. The thief got the equipment inside and closed the car door just before the unsuspecting lawn service employee made his way back to the pickup.

It took less than 20 seconds for the thief, who had driven past at least once and turned around, to stop next to the pickup, grab the blower and drive away.

The thief is a white man, who at the time the crime was wearing glasses or shades, believed to be between 40 and 45 years old.

Anyone with information about the theft or the criminal seen in the video above is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-3188.