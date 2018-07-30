WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:electric motorcycle, Harley Davidson, Local TV, manufacturing, motorcycle, motorcycles, sales, tariffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Smaller bikes, electric engines, online sales and urban storefronts, Harley-Davidson, we hardly knew you.

The American motorcycle company, facing dwindling sales in its home market, said Monday that it will roll out some new products and stores to broaden its audience and invigorate sales.

gettyimages 119372798 Harley Davidson Rebels With An Electric Motorcycle

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Harley, known for its car-alarm triggering engine rumble, will roll out an electric motorcycle called LiveWire next year, with no clutch and no gears. It’s promising to expand that line over the next few years.

It will also open smaller storefronts in urban areas to broaden its appeal.

With sales rising in Asia and India, Harley-Davidson says it’s developing smaller bikes with 250 to 500 cubic centimeter engines, to make the more accessible.

The company has no plans to pull back on manufacturing its big bikes.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s