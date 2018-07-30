WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cardiologist, Death, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, Homicide, President George H. W. Bush, Shooting
Dr. Mark Hausknecht with President George H.W. Bush. (CBS News)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

The city’s Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there’s a “high probability” Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month.

Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s