Comments
Dr. Mark Hausknecht with President George H.W. Bush. (CBS News)
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.
The city’s Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there’s a “high probability” Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month.
Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.