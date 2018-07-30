WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
3D, 3D gun, 3D Printer, 3d printing, AR-15, Assault Rifle, Assault Rifles, Defense Distributed, digital firearm, digital firearms, Download, Downloads, gun, Guns, semi-automatic assault rifles, Weapons
(credit: CBS 11 News)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say they’ve successfully stopped a company that makes 3D downloadable guns from making them internet-accessible in Pennsylvania and from uploading new files.

Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro says Texas-based Defense Distributed agreed to block Pennsylvania users after an emergency hearing Sunday in federal court.

3d gun 2 Texas Company Agrees To Block 3D Downloadable Guns In Pennsylvania

(credit: CBS 11 News)

Defense Distributed provides online schematics for producing weapons with a 3D printer or milling machine.

Shapiro says he, Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police sued the Austin-headquartered company before its formal rollout of a downloadable gun program Wednesday. He says the company said in court it actually began distributing gun files Friday and by Sunday, 1,000 people had downloaded 3D plans for AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles.

Wolf says untraceable guns in the hands of unknown users “is too daunting to stand by and not take action.”

A settlement between the State Department and Defense Distributed is allowing the release of plans for guns online.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

