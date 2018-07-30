MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities said that former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler has died after attempting to commit suicide in his jail cell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that the 46-year-old son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was found hanging in his cell on Saturday. The agency said that officers performed CPR and Lawler was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he died Sunday.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident.

Lawler was placed in the Hardeman County Jail on July 7. The agency explained that he was booked on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.

In a statement, WWE said that Lawler, “who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay,” competed during the height of the “Attitude Era.” He was joined in the ring by tag team partner Scotty ‘2 Hotty’ Taylor. The team captured the Tag Team championship in May 2000.

“WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans,” the WWE statement added.

