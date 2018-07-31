DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – He was a six-year veteran with the Balch Springs Police Department when he shot and killed an unarmed teenager in 2017, today attorneys for Roy Oliver will argue the trial for their client should be moved out of Dallas County.

Oliver was fired three days after shooting and killing Jordan Edwards. The 15-year-old, his two brothers and two other teens were driving away from a party when prosecutors say the the former police officer opened fire on their vehicle. The bullets shattered the front passenger-side window and struck Edwards.

Oliver had said that he and his partner were in fear for their lives because the car Edwards was in was reversing toward them “in an aggressive manner.” Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber reviewed police video footage that disproved Oliver’s claims and said the recording actually showed the vehicle driving away from the officers when Oliver fired his rifle.

Oliver was later arrested and charged with murder. A grand jury indicted him last summer.

Now, Oliver’s attorneys say the pre-trial publicity has prejudiced potential jurors in Dallas County and there is no way their client can get a fair trial.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is arguing the trial, which was set to begin on August 20, should remain in Dallas.

In addition to the murder charge for Edwards death, Oliver is charged with several counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The change of venue hearing is scheduled to begin later this morning at the Frank Crowley Courthouse.