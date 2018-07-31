CHICAGO (AP) – A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field’s centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, said that he feels lucky to be alive.

Kyle McAleer was sitting with his family and friends under the manual scoreboard when the 20-year-old man was struck by a pin, between six and eight inches long, during last week’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Iowa man said that he began wearing the bucket with his family as a “rally cap” after he saw former Cubs player Starlin Castro wear one a few years ago.

McAleer said that he put the bucket on his head about a half-inning before his injury.

Cubs officials explaiend that a loose pin rolled out of the scoreboard when a tile was being changed. They said that the scoreboard is now secure.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)