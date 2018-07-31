PLANO (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Ginger has long been touted as a natural remedy for stomach aches. But drinking a glass of ginger ale, it seems, is not quite the same as chewing on a fresh piece of the root, and at least one consumer feels she was misled about the potential health benefits of the carbonated drink.

A federal lawsuit filed earlier this month in New York, claims Canada Dry and parent company Dr Pepper Snapple Group, headquartered in Plano, led consumers to believe their ginger ale product contained real ginger.

“Instead, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is made from carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, preservatives and ‘natural flavors,’ i.e., a flavor compound comprised predominately of flavor extracts not derived from ginger, and a minuscule amount of a ginger flavor extract,” alleges the suit filed on behalf of Julie Fletcher, according to the Buffalo News.

