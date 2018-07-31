Filed Under:deputy fired, Escapee, inmate on roof, Local TV, Martin Gregory Estrada, patrol car, Texas, West Texas

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas sheriff’s deputy has been fired after video showed him driving down a Texas highway with an inmate sitting on the roof.

The deputy had been transporting 31-year-old Martin Gregory Estrada when the man broke a patrol car window and climbed onto the vehicle’s roof.

The deputy summoned help and didn’t stop until backup arrived.

A Taylor County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says the deputy was terminated for violating office policies on inmate safety and security.

Officials say Estrada was being taken about 150 miles from a hospital facility in Wichita Falls to Abilene. Investigators say Estrada slipped out of his handcuffs at one point, shattered a back window in the patrol car and climbed on the roof.

Video of the July 18 incident was recorded by a motorist following the patrol car.

