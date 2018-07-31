The Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. (credit: KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP/Getty Images)

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Google has purchased 375 acres in Midlothian for a new data center.

Larry Barnett, President/CEO of Midlothian Economic Development, told CBS11 the site is in the Railport Business Park.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the purchase as well.

“Google has purchased property in Midlothian, TX and while we do not have a confirmed timeline for development for the site, we want to ensure that we have the option to further grow should our business demand it,” said Andrew Silvestri, Head of Public Policy and Community Relations in the central U.S. for Google.

Barnett said 40 jobs are expected to be created in the first five years, with more jobs expected later.

Midlothian is providing tax incentives, including 85 percent on real property for 10 years, 100 on personal property (like computers) for 10 years.

“It’s a good day for Midlothian,” Barnett said.