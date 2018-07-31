Filed Under:Arizona Diamondbacks, Jake Diekman, Local TV, MLB, Texas Rangers, trade dealine, Wei-Chieh Huang

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Arizona Diamondbacks have bolstered their bullpen for the second time at the trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Jake Diekman from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named.

The deal comes after the Diamondbacks picked up right-hander Brad Ziegler in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The 31-year-old Diekman was 1-1 with two saves and a 3.69 ERA in 47 appearances with the Rangers this season. He is 4-4 with a 3.57 ERA in seven big league seasons with Philadelphia and Texas.

The 24-year-old Huang was a combined 6-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 29 games with Class A Visalia and Double-A Jackson this season.

Arizona also designed left-hander Jorge De La Rosa for assignment.

The Rangers are currently in last place in the American League West division with a 46-62 record.

