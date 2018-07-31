DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old Fort Worth girl injured in a brutal attack while walking to school in April is recovering after receiving a heart transplant.

Dorika Uwimana’s family said she woke up Tuesday morning at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas doing well after her eight-hour surgery Monday.

This is the third surgery she’s undergone since her father said she was choked and beaten by a stranger who is now behind bars.

Fort Worth Police said Terry Wayne King II lived in Fort Worth four to five years and moved right after the time of the attack to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody a couple of weeks ago in Oklahoma City.

“Yesterday, I was talking to her. I talked to her,” said Twizere Buhinja, Dorika’s father. “Already new heart is coming. Good people will help you donate new heart. ‘Are you ready to take the new heart?’ She said, ‘yeah, I’m ready’.”

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the family came seeking safety in the U.S., only to fall victim to seemingly random violence.

They said they are thankful for the many prayers they’ve received from strangers.