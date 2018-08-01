LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man already accused of peeping on unsuspecting women for years in North Texas, and collecting pictures and videos, is back in jail facing charges of sexual assault.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Alexander Martinez said some of the videos collected by Lake Worth police, show him having sexual contact with women who appear to be in a “physically unconscious state.”

Police wear looking for Martinez for almost two weeks, after women in the videos came forward to talk with investigators. Police found him Wednesday morning when a court bailiff called and said Martinez showed up for a court appearance, related to his first arrest back in March.

Facing three charges of sexual assault, and one charge of invasive visual recording, Lake Worth police said Wednesday they had at least one more case pending against Martinez. Three other agencies also have evidence for possible cases in their cities.

“He wasn’t surprised,” said Detective Rick Martinez. “It’s like he knew. He didn’t even ask, what am I being arrested for or anything.”

Police first arrested Martinez in March after woman at a Target store said he was holding a phone underneath a dressing room wall to take pictures.

Police said a search of his phones and computer equipment at home turned up numerous pictures of women, taken in public places.

Since releasing that information in mid-July, police said they have received calls almost daily from women who remembered Martinez being near them in a store or restaurant. Several went in to police to look at pictures and video and see if they were in the collection.

“Some of them were relieved they weren’t on the videos,” Det. Martinez said. “Some of them saw themselves and got very angry, disgusted, and wanted something done.”

Martinez was in jail on $95,000 bond Wednesday night.