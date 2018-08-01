CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM) –A store employee was hurt after a car crashed into Infinity’s End in southwest Charlotte, according to store owner Frank Pietras.

The crash happened just after noon Saturday at the smoke shop.

According to the police report, a young woman thought she had put her vehicle in reverse, but had not, when she accelerated into the business.

The store owner said one of his employees sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Pietras said the crash could have been deadly had it happened 10 seconds earlier.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the car came plowing into the smoke shop.

Pietras said he chose to post the video on Facebook as a warning to others about inexperienced drivers.

“That was crazy and I hope everyone is okay,” said customer Jackie Mungo after seeing the video.

The front of the business is currently covered with large pieces of plywood.

Pietras thinks the business may have sustained around $10,000 in damage.

It is unclear whether the driver is facing any charges in connection to the incident.