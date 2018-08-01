DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Bike Ride, a closed-road, recreational bicycle event that celebrates bicycling as a form of healthy living, fitness, transportation and fun, returns to Dallas this fall.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 3, 2018 and features a 20-mile car-free bike ride throughout Dallas.

The inaugural event in 2017 saw nearly 3,000 registrants.

The ride is recreational in nature, encouraging people of all ages (three and up) and all biking abilities to join for a fun, joy-filled event that celebrates bicycling.

Participants can choose from the full 20-mile course or a shorter 11-mile course.

The event will feature music and entertainment on the course, as well as rest stops with snacks and water.

“I had the pleasure of leading the inaugural Dallas Bike Ride last year, and I’m so glad it’s back,” said Phillip Jones, CEO of VisitDallas. “As an avid cyclist, it was exciting to ride through Dallas neighborhoods with other bicycle enthusiasts and view the city from a different perspective. I highly recommend this ride to anyone.”

This year, Dallas Bike Ride expects to attract upwards of 4,000 registrants, Participants will cruise past some of the city’s most famous sites and through eight Dallas neighborhoods, from Downtown to Oak Lawn and the Bishop Arts District.

“The Dallas Bike Ride is a fun, family-friendly event and we look forward to the second annual ride on November 3,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “Local and out-of-town riders get a great perspective of our city and its different neighborhoods through the 20-mile closed-road course.”

“We are thrilled to be returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth region, and the streets of one of our country’s premier cities for 20 miles of car-free riding,” Capital Sports Ventures President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Bibb stated. “Our inaugural ride was a tremendous success as we welcomed thousands of riders who toured the great neighborhoods of Dallas in a unique way. We look forward to a bigger and better ride in year two as we establish an annual tradition and celebrate biking this November.”

Bicycle rentals are available through Richardson Bike Mart so people can participate even if they don’t own a bike.

The Dallas Bike Ride event will conclude with a Finish Festival at City Hall Plaza with music, entertainment and food trucks.

For registration information, click here. Early Bird pricing, now through August 15, is $50 for adults or $25 for youth.