McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge sentenced a violent gang member to 60 years in prison after a Collin County jury found Arnulfo Mercado-Pena Jr. guilty of “evading arrest with a vehicle while using a deadly weapon.”

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, in October 2017, Princeton Police Officer Curtis Humphreys saw Mercado-Pena, 32, speeding at 98 miles per hour on U.S 380.

Officer Humphreys tried to pull him over, but Mercado-Pena kept going.

Mercado-Pena led Humphreys on a high-speed chase for several miles along U.S. 380.

Eventually, Mercado-Pena turned off the highway, slowed to a low speed, and jumped from his vehicle while it was still moving.

Officer Humphreys pursued Mercado-Pena on foot for a short distance before Mercado-Pena surrendered.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of Mercado-Pena’s prior convictions including Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Aggravated Assault and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Additionally, Plano Police Officer Erin Merrit testified how Mercado-Pena’s multiple tattoos identify Mercado-Pena as a member of the gang Tango Blast.

Judge John Roach Jr. presided over the case and found that Mercado-Pena’s multiple convictions made him “a habitual offender,” and sentenced him to 60 years in prison.