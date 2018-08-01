COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A kitchen worker at the Collin County Jail was arrested for multiple counts of Improper Sexual Activity with inmates.

Kyle Anderson Thomas was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

“As our citizens expect and deserve, I hold every employee of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to the highest standards and expect them to conduct themselves in a professional manner while working for the benefit of those we serve. We will never tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct in our ranks,” said Sheriff Jim Skinner.

Investigators received information in June that Thomas had inappropriately touched trustees who worked in the kitchen.

They immediately investigated the allegations and identified the Thomas and several victims. The victims provided statements that corroborated the original allegations, reporting a number of times where Thomas had touched them over their clothes inappropriately.

Further, it was alleged that Thomas made several unsolicited inappropriate comments directed toward them that were sexual in nature. These trustees said his inappropriate behavior happened between April and June 2018.