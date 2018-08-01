  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV VMAs, Music, Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK (AP) – Jennifer Lopez’s two-decade music career will be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on August 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show.

The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including “If You Had My Love,” ”Waiting for Tonight,” ”I’m Real” and “Jenny From the Block.”

Jennifer Lopez

(credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Madonna, Guns N’ Roses and Beyonce.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10 nods. Lopez earned two nominations for her Cardi B collaboration, “Dinero,” which also features DJ Khaled.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s