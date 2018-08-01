ESCANABA, Mich. (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer in Michigan had to play Mama Bird with a lost goose last week. The Escanaba Department of Public Safety posted the adorable video on their Facebook page on Tuesday, showing the officer being trailed by his new feathered friend.

According to the department, Sgt. Eric LaFave responded to a complaint about the goose being harassed at a local bar. He arrived and found the bird, and tried to bring it back to a nearby park, presumably the animal’s home. But the goose did not want to get into LaFave’s patrol vehicle.

After several attempts to give the goose a “courtesy ride back to the park,” LaFave had to resort to a new plan.

“Apparently, the goose did not like the patrol car, but did like Sgt. LaFave and started following him around,” the Escanaba Department of Public Safety said in their Facebook post. The video shows LaFave casually walking past shops along the street, being closely followed by the lost bird.

And just like that, the goose was returned to the park safely.