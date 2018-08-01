Filed Under:charity, Collin County, criminals, Evil Men, Internet News, Juvenile Diabetes, Masks, Petty, Real News, Sam's Search for a Cure, sledgehammer, Talker, TV news
If you recognize any of these criminals, contact the Dallas Police Department. (photo credit: Sam's Search For A Cure)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating a burglary of a child’s charity that was captured on camera.

sams search for a cure Masked Intruders Use Sledgehammer, Steal $15K From Childrens Charity

Sam’s Search For A Cure is looking for more ways to improve Juvenile Diabetes awareness while supporting scientists, doctors and researchers and local families. (photo credit: Sam’s Search For A Cure)

A group of masked intruders broke into to the Sam’s Search for a Cure office and used a sledgehammer to steal $15,000.

The charity raises money for juvenile diabetes and is named for a Collin County boy who suffers from it.

The charity raises money by selling sweepstakes tickets and needed the cash on-hand to pay winners.

 

