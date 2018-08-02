REDDING, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – The deadly Carr fire in Northern California led to an unlikely friendship. A cat and a chicken were found huddled together while crews were surveying damage caused by the fire.

The Grass Valley Fire Department released the photos of the cat and chicken, which were found together in a doorway on July 27 in Redding, Calif. while crews were on patrol.

The Carr fire in California killed six people and destroyed over 1,000 homes.

The firefighters said the pair had burns that required treatment. They gave the new friends a dish of fresh water for them to share as firefighters found a way to transport the animals.

Firefighters were able to move the cat and chicken inside an animal carrier where they would be together as they waited for the SPCA to arrive for treatment.

The department said the friends were checked on a day later, and they are expected to make full recoveries.