FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The temporary closure of the road over Joe Pool Dam announced in February is being extended well into next year.

“Safety of the recreating public dictates that the road remain closed until all needed repairs are completed,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release Thursday.

Lake staff identified shallow embankment slides while conducting routine surveillance of the structure.

These slides are shallow in nature and do not pose any immediate concerns to the structural integrity of the dam. The dam continues to function as designed, they said.

Repairs to the structure and then sealing of cracks in the roadway are expected to be completed by May 2019.

No vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians will be allowed on the dam until repairs are finished.